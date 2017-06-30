FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 6:08 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-BorgWarner enters into third amended and restated credit agreement with Bank Of America, other lenders

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc:

* Says on June 29, co entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement with Bank Of America, other lenders - SEC filing

* BorgWarner says under amendment, lenders committed to provide loans under unsecured revolving credit facility in initial maximum principal amount of up to $1.2 billion

* BorgWarner says the commitments of the lenders under the credit facility mature on June 29, 2022

* BorgWarner says under amendment, initial maximum principal amount, may be increased by additional principal amount of up to $300 million on co's request Source text: (bit.ly/2tsWYuZ) Further company coverage:

