BRIEF-BorgWarner Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

July 27 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc:

* BorgWarner reports second quarter 2017 U.S. Gaap net earnings of $1.00 per diluted share, or $0.96 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 sales $2.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $9.28 billion to $9.38 billion

* Sees Q3 net earnings are expected to be within a range of $0.84 to $0.87 per diluted share.

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BorgWarner Inc says raises full year eps guidance to $3.65 - $3.70

* BorgWarner Inc says company expects Q3 2017 organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 6.0% compared with Q3 2016 proforma net sales of $2.1 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $9.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BorgWarner Inc sees ‍2017 organic net sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%​

* BorgWarner Inc - ‍foreign currencies are expected to lower FY sales by approximately $100 million​

* BorgWarner Inc says foreign currencies are expected to lower Q3 sales by approximately $36 million

* BorgWarner Inc - ‍excluding impact of non-comparable items, operating margin is expected to improve by 30 to 40 basis points for FY​