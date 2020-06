BRIEF-Borgwarner Says China Mostly Back To Normal

June 11 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc:

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE UP AND RUNNING FOR ALMOST A MONTH NOW - DEUTSCHE BANK GLOBAL AUTO INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS CHINA IS BACK TO “NORMAL” PRETTY MUCH

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CO RE-STARTED PRODUCTION IN THE EARLIER PART OF MAY

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS ALL PLANTS UP AND RUNNING IN U.S., MEXICO, EUROPE

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS SEEING LOT OF VOLATILITY RIGHT IN PRODUCTION SCHEDULES FOR OEMS ON WEEK-TO-WEEK BASIS

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS THERE COULD BE THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL COST MITIGATION ACTIONS

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS STILL EXPECTING TO GENERATE POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE FULL YEAR

* BORGWARNER INC SAYS POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL M&A IN THE COMING FEW YEARS BUT NOT SEEING ANOTHER $4 BILLION TYPE OF DELPHI DEAL IMMINENTLY