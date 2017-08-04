BRIEF-Borr Drilling to apply for listing on Oslo Bourse in August

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd
* Borr Drilling has resolved to apply for a listing of its shares on Oslo Bourse in the second half of August 2017
* The first day of trading of the shares on Oslo Bourse will be following the receipt of relevant approvals from Oslo Bourse and approval of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority
* It is however expected that such a process can be completed well within Q3 2017
* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to Borr Drilling in relation to the listing
Source text: here
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)