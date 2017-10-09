FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Borr raises $650 mln in share issue, proceeds with Sembcorp rig deal
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Borr raises $650 mln in share issue, proceeds with Sembcorp rig deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd

* Successful completion of equity offering through subscription and allocation of 162,500,000 new shares at a subscription price of usd 4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of usd 650 million

* ‍equity offering was substantially oversubscribed. Borr drilling and Sembcorp unit PPL will proceed with sale and purchase of nine jack-up rigs

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Clarksons Platou Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Fearnley Securities AS, Pareto Securities AS, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Sparebank 1 Markets AS acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners for the Equity Offering

* Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings Limited and companies associated with Mr Tor Olav Troeim have, based on pre- subscription agreements, been allocated a participation in the Equity Offering in the amount of USD 50 million and USD 25 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.