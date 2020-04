BRIEF-Borregaard: Coronavirus Effects On Business Operations

April 1 (Reuters) - Borregaard ASA:

* REG-BORREGAARD ASA: CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BORREGAARD’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION DURING Q1 OF 2020

* LOGISTICAL AND OTHER PRACTICAL CHALLENGES HAVE BEEN MANAGED WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECTS ON DELIVERIES AND PRODUCTION.

* POSSIBILITY OF TEMPORARY SHUT-DOWNS OF PRODUCTION UNITS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS SITUATION CANNOT BE RULED OUT. SO FAR SUCH INCIDENTS HAVE BEEN FEW AND OF LIMITED DURATION.

* OUTLOOK STATEMENT WITH RESPECT TO 2020, GIVEN IN CONNECTION WITH PRESENTATION OF RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2019, WILL BE REVIEWED AND MOST PROBABLY REVISED IN CONNECTION WITH PRESENTATION OF Q1 RESULTS ON 29 APRIL.

* BORREGAARD EXPECTS FIRST AND MOST SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON DEMAND TO BE SEEN IN CERTAIN SECTORS OF LIGNIN BUSINESS

* FOR Q2 SOME ORDERS FROM LIGNIN CUSTOMERS, MAINLY IN CONSTRUCTION, HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR POSTPONED

* OTHER BUSINESS AREAS HAVE SO FAR NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN ORDERS FROM CUSTOMERS.