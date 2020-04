April 29 (Reuters) - Borregaard ASA:

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 1.37 BILLION VERSUS NOK 1.25 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA WAS NOK 242 MILLION (NOK 255 MILLION)

* BIOSOLUTIONS AND BIOMATERIALS HAD RESULTS IN LINE WITH 1(ST) QUARTER OF 2019, WHEREAS FINE CHEMICALS HAD A DECLINE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION DURING 1(ST) QUARTER OF 2020.