April 2 (Reuters) - BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET:

* HALTS PRODUCTION IN GEMLIK SPIRAL WELDED PIPE PRODUCTION FACILITY BETWEEN 1-13 APRIL DUE TO COVID-19

* TO HALT PRODUCTION IN ISTANBUL HALKALI FACILITY BETWEEN 3-13 APRIL DUE TO COVID-19

* OTHER FACILITIES IN GEMLIK WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION