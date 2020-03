March 31 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* UPDATE ON CURRENT ‘CORONAVIRUS’ SITUATION

* AT ORDINARY ASSEMBLY OF DFL DEUTSCHE FUßBALL LIGA TODAY, TUESDAY, BUNDESLIGA AND BUNDESLIGA 2 CLUBS UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVED TO SUSPEND MATCH OPERATIONS IN BUNDESLIGA AND BUNDESLIGA 2 UNTIL AT LEAST 30 APRIL 2020

* A FURTHER EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY IS SCHEDULED FOR 17 APRIL 2020.