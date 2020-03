March 24 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* PLAYERS, COACHES AND MANAGERS WAIVE PART OF THEIR SALARIES

* CAN SAVE UP TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN PERSONNEL COSTS, DEPENDING ON DURATION OF CURRENT SITUATION

* THIS APPLIES AS LONG AS MATCH OPERATIONS STANDSTILL OR MATCHES ARE PLAYED AND CARRIED OUT WITHOUT SPECTATORS "BEHIND CLOSED DOORS"