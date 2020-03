BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund: Update On Current Coronavirus Situation

March 13 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-NEWS: UPDATE ON CURRENT ‘CORONAVIRUS’ SITUATION

* BVB - PRESIDIUM OF DFL DEUTSCHE FUßBALL LIGA DECIDED AT SHORT NOTICE TO RELOCATE 26TH MATCHDAY, WHICH STARTED TODAY, IN BOTH LEAGUES

* BVB - PRESIDIUM RECOMMENDS THAT EGM OF PROFESSIONAL CLUBS, HELD NEXT MONDAY, CONTINUE TO SUSPEND GAME OPERATIONS UNTIL APRIL 2, 2020

* BVB - BORUSSIA WILL WAIT FOR THIS DECISION FIRST AND THEN REASSESS SITUATION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)