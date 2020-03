BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund Withdraws Net Profit Forecast For FY 2019/2020

March 16 (Reuters) - BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA :

* DFL GENERAL ASSEMBLY DECIDES TO CONTINUE RELOCATING AND SUSPENDING MATCH OPERATIONS DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION

* IMPACT ON NET PROFIT FORECAST FOR FY 2019/2020

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW FORECAST OF A NET PROFIT IN A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/2020 (FY 2019/2020) PUBLISHED ON SEPT 27, 2019

* REFRAINS FROM MAKING A NEW FORECAST FOR FY 2019/2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOR CURRENT FY 2019/2020 ARE ASSURED AND THERE IS CURRENTLY NO EXISTENTIAL THREAT FOR COMPANY