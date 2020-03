March 17 (Reuters) - Boryszew SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GETS INFORMATION FROM MOTORING SEGMENT INCL. VOLKSWAGEN GROUP ON TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MOST OF THEIR PRIODUCTION FACILITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MOTORING SEGMENT ACCOUNTS FOR 30% OF GROUP’S REVENUE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRODUCTION IN REMAINING PRODUCTION SEGMENTS OF GROUP HAVE NOT BEEN LIMITED YET