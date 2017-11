Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bos Better Online Solutions Ltd:

* B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $7.2 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04