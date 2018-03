March 20 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 46.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 60.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 109.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 109.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 384.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 309.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS IMPROVED GROUP RESULT YEAR-ON-YEAR HELPED BY UNDERTAKEN RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES