April 25 (Reuters) - Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:

* TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FOR BANKING GUARANTEE FUND (BFG) RECOGNIZED BY BANK IN COSTS OF Q1 2018 AMOUNTS TO 19 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN Q1 2017 IT WAS 28.7 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)