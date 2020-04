BRIEF-BOS Says Lowered Interest Rates Will Impact 2020 Net Result By 35-50 Mln Zlotys

April 9 (Reuters) - Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAINTAINS FULL OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY

* DECISIONS OF POLAND’S MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL ON LOWERING INTEREST RATES FROM MARCH 17 AND APRIL 8 AND ON CHANGE OF PARAMETRES OF REQUIRED RESERVE WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S 2020 NET RESULT

* SAID NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S 2020 NET RESULT TO BE BETWEEN 35 AND 50 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAINTAINS GOOD CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDING MINIMUM REGULATORY LEVELS AND CURRENTLY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMICS HAS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FOR LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY

* POLAND'S FIN MIN'S DECISION ON SYSTEMIC RISK BUFFER WILL LOWER MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR BANK BY 3 PP AT GROUP AND STANDALONE LEVEL