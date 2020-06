June 2 (Reuters) - Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:

* SAYS RATE CUTS TO LOWER BANK’S NET INTEREST INCOME IN 2020 BY 48-63 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BANK TO CREATE PROVISION NOT LOWER THAN 11 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR FORECASTED DETERIORATION OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

* PROVISION TO BE RECOGNISED IN H1 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENT