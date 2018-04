April 25 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch GmbH:

* ROBERT BOSCH CFO SAYS PROVISIONS FOR LEGAL RISKS LARGELY UNCHANGED

* ROBERT BOSCH CFO SAYS OVERALL SUM FOR ANTI-TRUST AND EMISSIONS RISKS CLOSE TO 1.2 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.1 BILLION YEAR-AGO

* ROBERT BOSCH CFO SAYS STICKS WITH 7 PERCENT MARGIN TARGET