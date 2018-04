April 19 (Reuters) - Bosideng International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTS TO RECORD 30 PERCENT AND 50 PERCENT GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RESPECTIVELY FOR FY2017/2018

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SELF-OPERATED STORES & THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS' STORES ACHIEVING POSITIVE GROWTH