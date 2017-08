June 26 (Reuters) - Bosideng International Holdings Ltd :

* FY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 39.5% to approximately RMB391.8 million​

* FY revenue increased by 17.8% to approximately RMB6,816.6 million

* Board proposed a final dividend of HK$0.5 cent per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: