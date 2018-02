BRIEF-Boskalis To Participate In Singapore Finger Pier 3 Development Project For 300 Million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV :

* RECEIVES EUR 300 MILLION LETTER OF AWARD FOR SINGAPORE FINGER PIER 3 DEVELOPMENT

* ‍CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED IN NEXT FEW WEEKS AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR​

* ‍ACTIVITIES WILL COMMENCE IN COMING WEEKS​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE OVER 9 YEARS, SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN 2027​

* IN ‍CONSORTIUM INCLUDING PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AND HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY​

* BOSKALIS HAS A 30 PERCENT SHARE IN CONSORTIUM‍​

* ‍THE PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IS FOR MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE (MPA)​