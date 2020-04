BRIEF-Boskalis Will Not Propose Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis

April 2 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV :

* IT IS CLEAR THE COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN 2020 BUT IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY THIS

* HAS DECIDED NOT TO SCHEDULE A DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 FOR THE AGENDA OF THE (AGM) AND TO SUSPEND ITS SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM AS OF NEXT WEEK

* CASH POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 WAS EUR 400 MILLION WITH A POSITIVE NET CASH FINANCIAL POSITION OF EUR 26 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)