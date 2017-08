SARAJEVO, July 14 (Reuters) - Bosnia's BH Telecom says:

* Will allocate 67.9 million Bosnian marka ($39.6 mln) for dividend payments from its 2016 net profit of 75.9 million marka

* Will pay 1.070887 marka ($0.63) per share, down from 1.24 marka last year

