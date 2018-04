April 24 (Reuters) - BH Telecom dd Sarajevo:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT FALLS 32 PERCENT TO 63.1 MILLION BOSNIAN MARKA ($39.5 MILLION)

* REPORTS 2017 REVENUE DOWN 8.3 PERCENT TO 524.4 MILLION BOSNIAN MARKA ($328.1 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by Louise Heavens)