March 4 (Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES ROSE BY 0.6 PERCENT TO A NEW HIGH OF CHF 876.2 MILLION (IN LOCAL CURRENCY: +1.9 PERCENT)

* FY NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 76.0 MILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S CHF 85.4 MILLION

* FY EBIT DROPPED FROM CHF 108.8 MILLION TO CHF 95.7 MILLION