Nov 21 (Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG:

* BOSSARD GROUP AND SES-IMAGOTAG ARE ENTERING INTO PARTNERSHIP IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL AND LOGISTICS IOT SOLUTIONS

* COOPERATION WILL BE CONSOLIDATED UNDER NEWLY FORMED COMPANY PDI DIGITAL GMBH IN WHICH BOSSARD HOLDS A 30 PERCENT PARTICIPATION