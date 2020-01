Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* FY GROUP SALES OF CHF 876.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 871.1 MILLION

* FY AMERICA SEGMENT SALES YEAR-ON-YEAR DROPPED BY 9.3 PERCENT TO CHF 218.4 MILLION (IN LOCAL CURRENCY: -10.7 PERCENT)

* FY EUROPE SEGMENT SALES YOY ROSE BY 3.0 PERCENT TO CHF 507.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: