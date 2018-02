Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bossini International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ HY REVENUE HK$974.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.02 BILLION

* ‍ DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK1.22 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO HK$11.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$16.9 MILLION