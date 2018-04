April 25 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 REVENUE $190.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $175.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MILLION AND $65 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SHIPMENT VOLUME WAS APPROXIMATELY 813,000 BARRELS, A 15.0% INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)