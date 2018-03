March 30 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc:

* BOSTON BEER COMPANY - ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BOSTON BEER COMPANY - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023