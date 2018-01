Jan 5 (Reuters) - Boston Omaha Corp:

* BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION INVESTMENT IN DREAM FINDERS HOLDINGS LLC

* BOSTON OMAHA CORP - ‍TERMS OF INVESTMENT IMPLY A $200 MILLION PURCHASE PRICE VALUATION​

* BOSTON OMAHA-‍INVESTMENT CONSISTS OF ISSUANCE OF NEW NON-VOTING COMMON UNITS OF DF HOLDINGS, CONSTITUTING ABOUT 5% OF DF‘S OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: