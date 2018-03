March 6 (Reuters) - Boston Omaha Corp:

* BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF 3,300,000 SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PURSUANT TO THE RECENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* BOSTON OMAHA - ‍ AT MEETING SCHEDULED ON MAY 4, WILL PROPOSE TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED SHARES OF CLASS STOCK TO 38.8 MILLION SHARES​