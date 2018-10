BRIEF-Boston Pharmaceuticals says licenses five programmes from GSK

Oct 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* BOSTON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS HAS IN-LICENSED A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE EARLY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES FROM GLAXOSMITHKLINE

* BOSTON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES TWO PHASE 2-READY DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATES, ONE PHASE 1-READY DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE AND TWO UNDISCLOSED PRECLINICAL PROGRAMMES WITH IDENTIFIED LEAD CANDIDATES

* BOSTON PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)