March 27 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :

* BOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC. - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CORPORATE STAFF LAYOFFS IN RELATION TO COVID-19 BUSINESS IMPACT

* BOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC- IS TEMPORARILY LAYING OFF ABOUT HALF OF ITS 192 CORPORATE STAFF ACROSS ALL THREE OFFICES IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: