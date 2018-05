May 15 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :

* BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS INCLUDING SYSTEM-WIDE GROSS SALES OF $265.5 MILLION FOR THE PERIOD, AN INCREASE OF 1.7%

* BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.2% FOR PERIOD COMPARED TO 0.0% FOR SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR AGO

* BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND QTRLY LOSS PER UNIT $0.07