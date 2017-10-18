BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc - ‍net interest income for Q3 was $56.6 million, an increase of 14% from $49.9 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc - ‍total assets under management at the end of Q3 increased 8% year-over-year to $29.8 billion​