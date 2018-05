BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Provided Notice Of Redemption Of All Of 6.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

May 9 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - ON MAY 8, CO PROVIDED NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF ALL OF CO’S 6.95% NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES D

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - THERE ARE 50,000 SHARES OF PREFERRED STOCK, OR $50 MILLION AGGREGATE LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE, CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - REDEMPTION DATE FOR THE PREFERRED STOCK IS JUNE 15, 2018