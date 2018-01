BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Q4 Loss Per Share $0.24

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; RAISES DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT/ADVISORY, EXCLUDING ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC , WERE $21.2 BILLION AT END OF Q4​

* - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 WAS $57.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% FROM $56.6 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017​

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS- QTRLY AVERAGE TOTAL DEPOSITS UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $6.4 BILLION, AND QTRLY AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $6.4 BILLION​

* BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS- APPROVED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, INCREASE FROM $0.11 PER SHARE IN PRIOR QUARTER​