BRIEF-Boston Properties Announces Redemption Price For 3.700% Senior Notes Due 2018

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* BOSTON PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION PRICE FOR 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* ‍ANNOUNCED REDEMPTION PRICE FOR $850 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018​

* ‍REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $865.5 MILLION​

* BOSTON PROPERTIES- ‍IN CONNECTION WITH EARLY REDEMPTION OF NOTES, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD LOSS FROM EARLY EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT OF ABOUT $0.08/ SHARE, IN Q4​