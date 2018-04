April 6 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* BOSTON PROPERTIES INC CEO OWEN THOMAS’ TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $10.1 MLN VS $10 MLN LAST YEAR - SEC FILING

* BOSTON PROPERTIES INC PRESIDENT DOUGLAS LINDE'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $7.5 MLN VS $7.2 MLN LAST YEAR Source text: (bit.ly/2GC53Ru) Further company coverage: