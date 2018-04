April 24 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $6.27 TO $6.36

* COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE

* PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 - $3.37 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.88, REVENUE VIEW $2.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S