Jan 30 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* BOSTON PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.49

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $6.23 TO $6.36

* SEES Q1 PROJECTED FFO PER SHARE $ 1.47 TO $ 1.49

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO‘S PORTFOLIO CONSISTED OF 179 PROPERTIES AGGREGATING ABOUT 50.3 MILLION SQUARE FEET

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S