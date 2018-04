BRIEF-Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corp

April 16 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NVISION MEDICAL CORPORATION

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MILLION, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MILLION IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019