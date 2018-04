BRIEF-Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group

April 3 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* DEAL INCLUDES UP TO $10 MILLION IN CONTINGENT PAYMENTS BASED ON REGULATORY ACHIEVEMENTS AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO

* INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019​