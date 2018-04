BRIEF-Boston Scientific Announces Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.21

April 25 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BILLION TO $9.9 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $2.379 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.34 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $2.45 BILLION TO $2.5 BILLION

* QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MILLION VERSUS $463 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $2.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MILLION VERSUS $590 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $0.33 TO $0.35 PER SHARE

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 TO $0.23

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 TO $0.94

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S