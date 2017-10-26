FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces results for third quarter 2017
October 26, 2017 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces results for third quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific announces results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.985 billion to $9.015 billion

* Q3 sales $2.222 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.21 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.75

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $2.345 billion to $2.375 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Scientific Corp qtrly Cardiac Rhythm Management sales of $‍​463 million versus $467 million

* Boston Scientific Corp qtrly interventional cardiology sales of $589 million versus $568 million

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Scientific Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.24 to $1.27​ excluding items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $8.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

