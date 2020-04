BRIEF-Boston Scientific Corp - Entered Into A New $1.25 Billion Term Loan

April 21 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ENTERED INTO A NEW $1.25 BILLION TERM LOAN

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - USED FUNDS FROM THIS LOAN TO REFINANCE BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BACKUP LIQUIDITY

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ALSO MODIFIED LEVERAGE COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.25 BILLION 364 DAY TERM LOAN, MATURING ON APRIL 20, 2021

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE, UNDER WHICH CO MAY BORROW ADDITIONAL LOANS IN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $400.0 MILLION