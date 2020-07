BRIEF-Boston Scientific Exec Says July Trends Are Nicely Improving From June Levels- Conf. Call

July 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* EXEC SAYS JULY TRENDS ARE NICELY IMPROVING FROM JUNE LEVELS- CONF. CALL

* CEO SAYS ASIA-PACIFIC REGION HAS RECOVERED THE MOST, FOLLWED BY U.S. AND EUROPE - CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS SEEING A HEALTHY MIX OF BOTH RESCHEDULED AND NEW PATIENT PROCEDURES- CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS THERE WILL BE MORE DEMAND FOR ELECTIVE SURGERIES BY Q4- CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS EXPECTS NEXT GENERATION WATCHMEN LAUNCH IN Q4; REMAIN BULLISH ON THE FRANCHISE- CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS HOSPITALS SHIFTING TO OUTPATIENT SETTINGS COULD BE A TAILWIND FOR CO IN A COVID-19 WORLD- CONF. CALL