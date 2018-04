April 24 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM THE INTREPID STUDY

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON'S DISEASE IN U.S.